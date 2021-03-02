Smithfield man suspected of theft at local auto shop seeking mental health help

Booking photo for Wesley L. Huber (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 34-year-old Smithfield man arrested for allegedly burglarizing a local auto shop last year has asked the court for help with a believed mental illness. Wesley L. Huber was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail in January, where he has been held without bail.

Huber participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was previously charged with theft, a second-degree felony; burglary, a third-degree felony; and two misdemeanors for criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.

Public Defender Mike McGinnis told the court that Huber was asking for his case to be transferred to Mental Health Court, a judge supervised program. He said, prosecutors had agreed to release the suspect while he is being screened for the program.

In Mental Health Court, participants undergo mental health treatment and must comply with medication prescriptions. They make regular appearances before the judge, submit to frequent and random drug tests, and are monitored by probation officers. The program usually takes several years to complete and could keep Huber from a lengthy jail or prison sentence for the pending charges.

According to an arrest report, on December 24, Huber allegedly broke a second story window to gain entry into the business. Once inside, he took tools, automotive accessories, propane tanks, and stereo equipment.

Logan City police officers claim that at the scene of the crime, a set of tire tread and shoe tread impressions were seen in the snow and photographed.

Huber was identified as a suspect by the owner of the auto shop. He had previously been trespassed from the business.

Investigators determined Huber owned both a vehicle and a pair of shoes matching the tread marks left at the scene of the crime. Upon being interviewed, Huber admitted that he may have been at the auto shop, but could not recall for certain if he had.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck, who also oversees Mental Health Court, said she would allow Huber to be screened for the program. She ordered him to appear again in court Wednesday.

