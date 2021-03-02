December 22, 1934 – February 28, 2021 (age 86)

On Sunday, February 28, 2021, Virginia Jorgensen Griffin, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at age 86. It has been a long and hard year for her as she continued to decline in age, but we are happy that she is once again reunited with her loving husband, Maynard.

Virginia was born on December 25, 1934 in Lewiston, Utah to Milton and Alveretta Griffin. She graduated from North Cache High School and attended BYU. On January 28, 1955, she married Brigham Maynard Griffin in the Logan Utah Temple. They raised five sons, Brent, Randy, James, Duane and Owen.

I can’t imagine having a better Mother than my sweet mom, Virginia Griffin. I know how kind she was and how much she loves her family. She dedicated her life to her family and worked so hard to make sure we had everything we needed. There was a time where she had to work two jobs, she worked as a school cafeteria manager for the Jordan School District and a second on weekends or nights she worked at Kmart.

Virginia Griffin was preceded in death by her husband Brigham Maynard Griffin, her father, Melton Jorgensen, and her mother, Alveretta Thornley Jorgensen.

She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Brent (Lori), Randy (Caroline), James (Kathryn), Duane (Heather), and Owen (Sandy); 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 25 East 100 South, Clarkston, Utah. A viewing will be held that morning at 9:30am with the funeral service at 11:00am.

