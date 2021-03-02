December 2, 1928 – February 22, 2021 (age 92)

Zenna Mae Schmid Bridges was reunited with her sweetheart Marcell Eugene Bridges on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Zenna was born December 2, 1928 in Bern, Idaho, the daughter of Robert and Nellie Parker Porter Schmid. She was the fourth child of Nellie’s and the seventh of Robert’s.

She grew up in Bear Lake Valley where she met the love of her life, Marcell Eugene Bridges. They were sealed for time and eternity on November 21, 1947 in the Logan Utah Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Temple.

They welcomed 7 children into their home; Eugene Lamont Bridges “Lonnie” (deceased); Julia Ann Edwards, Salt Lake City, Utah; Melissa Leigh (Scott) Wood, Rexburg, Idaho; David Kevin (Teena) Bridges, Salt Lake City, Utah; Cynthia Marie (David) Mortensen, Las Vegas, Nevada; Laurie Michele Mays (Deen) Coleman, Sandy, Utah; and Jonathan Charles (Christina Cutler deceased) Bridges, Stansbury Park, Utah.

Zenna was a devoted wife and dedicated mother. She was a homemaker extraordinaire and her children still remember fondly her cinnamon rolls, Congo cookies and chocolate drop cookies. Her dill pickles are a family tradition and a sentimental source of comfort that has been passed on to the following generations. She and Eugene welcomed many into their home who needed a place to stay. She spent years as a second mother to many as she cared for children in her home. She believed in giving her children experiences and had many great outings for the flock of children she cared for.

Zenna held many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served with full purpose of heart. She never backed away from hard work or tasks. She and Eugene served a full-time mission in Raleigh, North Carolina under President Arnold Christensen.

After her children were grown, Zenna worked in the Orthopedics Department at the University of Utah Hospital. Zenna believed in the power and strength that came from women being able to spend time together and bond and learn from each other. In 1991 she began a tradition of gathering her daughters, daughters-in-law, and her oldest granddaughter (who was closer in age to being her daughter) for a week in St. George, Utah. This became a sacred week that provided a respite from the challenges of the real world for all.

Zenna is survived by six children/spouses; 22 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; one brother; one sister; two brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law.

Preceded in death by son, Lonnie, son-in-law, Robert Mays, daughter-in-law, Christina Cutler, great-grandson, Gavin Bailey.

Services were held Friday, February 26, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 9331 South 300 East, Sandy, Utah. A viewing was held from 9:00 – 10:00am. Funeral at 10:30am followed by the graveside dedication at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah.

The services were streamed live and can be viewed by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary.