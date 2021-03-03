Another Northern Utah resident dies from COVID, the 80th in a year

Photo by Avelino Calvar Martinez from Burst

Another Bear River Health District resident died Wednesday of COVID-19, a Box Elder County man between the ages of 65 and 84 who lived in a long-term care facility. It was one of seven coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday by the Utah Department of Health.

He is the 80th coronavirus death in northern Utah: 44 in Box Elder County and 36 in Cache County. There were only 31 new coronavirus positives recorded in the district Wednesday and the total caseload in the district in the nearly 12 months of the pandemic is 19,917.

Included in the BRHD’s 19,917 cases over the course of the pandemic, 19,305 have recovered.

Most of the 19,917 of the positive cases in northern Utah have originated in Cache County (14,901) with 4,856 in Box Elder County and 135 in Rich County.

The district’s 786 COVID hospitalizations over nearly 12 months include 551 in Cache County, 228 in Box Elder and seven in Rich County.

Among the seven new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, five of them occurred before Feb. 10, 2021. Utah’s coronavirus fatalities over the course of the pandemic now number 1,955.

With 729 new cases found in Utah since Tuesday, and 8,249 tested, the 24-hour positivity rate is 8.9 percent.

Since Tuesday, 18,236 more vaccinations were administered and now there have been 759,533 total vaccinations across the state, which includes 269,368 Utahns who have had two doses.

There were 212 people hospitalized Wednesday in Utah, 92 of which are in intensive care units. Total hospitalizations since the beginning of the outbreak are 14,783.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 590 a day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 10.2 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.8 percent.

The most recent Idaho COVID report indicates there are 171,836 confirmed cases. There have been 1,871 COVID-19 deaths in Idaho with 1,077 positive tests in Franklin County, 352 positives in Bear Lake County and 330 in Oneida County.