September 5, 1944 – March 2, 2021 (age 76)

Our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Dennis Whitaker, 76, passed away after a valiant fight from COVID-19 at the University of Utah Hospital on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

He was born on September 5, 1944 in Brigham City, Utah, a son of James and Nedra Hunsaker Whitaker. He was raised and educated in Brigham City. He graduated from Box Elder High School in 1962.

Following his graduation, he went to the Air Force Reserve and trained in Biloxi, Mississippi. After returning from training, he went to Weber State College for one year and then continued his education at Utah State College where he received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.

Dennis married his sweetheart, Barbara Misrasi on December 17, 1966 in Corinne, Utah, they just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Dennis was Vice President and co-owner of Whitaker Construction. He started when he was 12 years old with his dad and worked many construction jobs throughout the US. He retired in 2011.

Dennis was a family man, and his family was his pride and joy. He coached his son’s baseball teams even taking them to a State Championship one year. He loved watching his girls in dance recitals and going to his grandchildren’s sports activities. Even though he was a quiet man you could hear him cheering on his grandkids.

Dennis loved to go fishing on the Madison River and Hebgen Lake, camping up at West Yellowstone, the outdoors, golfing, gambling with his wife and traveling the Oregon coast.

Surviving is his wife, Barb; three children, Stephanie (Casey) Claybaugh; Brad (Mandy) Whitaker; Misti Whitaker-Nielsen; five grandsons, Kade Claybaugh, Kort Claybaugh, Thomas Whitaker, Nicholas Whitaker and Fisher Nielsen. Also surviving are two siblings, Tami (Jane) Marquardt; Rick (Lynelle) Whitaker and sister-in-law, Pat Whitaker and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Bob Whitaker.

The family would like to thank the staff of the University of Utah Hospital, Dr. John and Michelle Markeson for their loving care and dedication to Dennis.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 1:00pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah.

A viewing will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021 from 10:30am – 12:30pm at the funeral chapel. Please wear your masks and please social distance while at the funeral chapel.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by Combined Veterans of Box Elder County.

