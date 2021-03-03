December 9, 1954 – March 1, 2021 (age 66)

Our loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, boyfriend and friend, Don Ray Archibald, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 1, 2021 at his home in Ogden, Utah.

He was born on December 9, 1954 in Brigham City, Utah, the twin son of Delroy and Dorothy Wells Archibald. He was raised in Willard and attended Box Elder High School.

He married Kathy Hammer in Ogden, Utah. From this union they had two children, Donald and MaryAnn. They were later divorced. Don Ray lived with his girlfriend, Debbie Bertoch for 30 years.

He was a truck driver working for CR England Trucking and owned Arches Lawn Care for many years.

Don Ray loved to go fishing, camping, being outdoors, working on cars, and watching football.

Surviving are two children, Donald (Terra) Archibald; MaryAnn (Robert) Balfour; his girlfriend, Debbie Bertoch; one stepson, Craig Casteel; six grandchildren; three sisters, Cheryl (Steven) Greer; Deon (Don) Hertzig; Donna (Dale) Beckstead.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his older twin, DellRoy Archibald.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 1:00pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah. Please wear your masks and please use the safe distancing.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and on Friday from 12:00 noon – 12:40pm at the funeral chapel.

Interment will be in the Willard City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.