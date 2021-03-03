Donald Joseph Jeppesen Jr.

January 6, 1939 – March 1, 2021 (age 82)

Donald Jeppesen, 82, passed away March 1, 2021 after a valiant fight with pancreatic cancer.

He was born January 6, 1939 in Yerington, Nevada, the second child of Donald Jeppesen and Selma Mae Brown. He had 4 siblings: Earl Jeppesen, Larry Jeppesen, LaDean Jeppesen and Karen Jeppesen Swatsell. Donald served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to the North Central States mission in 1959.

He married LaRee Christensen on the 12th of July, 1963 in the Logan LDS Temple. They have two children, LaDawn Fabricius of Wellsville and Gerald Jeppesen of Portland, Oregon.

Education was always a high priority for Donald. He received his Masters of Education Degree from Utah State University and taught math, science, and physics for many years. After which Donald spent time in administrative roles for the Logan School District.

Donald had a great love for his Savior Jesus Christ and a beautiful testimony of him and the gospel. He served in many callings within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints including Bishop, Stake President (Logan and Wellsville), Regional Representative, and a Sealer in the Logan, Utah Temple. He was also the President of the Martin Harris Pageant for 10 years.

When Donald wasn’t working as an educator or serving in the Church, he spent his time on his farm in Dry Lake where he loved working the land and running his Hereford cattle. He especially loved driving his tractors.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters LaDean and Karen, and his brother Earl.

Donald is survived by his wife of almost 58 years LaRee, his daughter LaDawn (Jedd) Fabricius, his son Gerald Jeppesen, 5 grandchildren Derik, Devin (Jessica) Fabricius, Alex, Grace, and Elizabeth Jeppesen, his great-grandson Tanner Fabricius and brother Larry (Chris) Jeppesen of Wellsville.

A viewing will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, Utah from 6:00 – 8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 6, 2021 at 12:00 noon in the Wellsville Stake Center (a building he helped plan and complete) located at 30 South Center Street, Wellsville, Utah. A viewing will precede funeral services from 10:30 – 11:30am. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.

Interment will take place in the Wellsville City Cemetery.

Services will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here. Password: Jeppesen

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.