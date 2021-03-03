Estella Carolyn (Neilson) Bachman, age 83, wife, mother and grandmother, passed away February 28, 2021 at her home in Brigham City, Utah.

Born May 11, 1937 to Marlo Olef Neilson and Norma Rebecca (Hennefer) Neilson.

Married to Rex Gene Bachman on June 28, 1994.

Faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Her good humor and selfless love will be so greatly missed. Her hope in Christ was beyond measure. Her spoken words of “I love you”, will never be forgotten.

Survived by her husband, Rex, her son, Keith Neilson, sisters, Marlene Blackburn, Elaine Bramlett and five grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 12:00 noon at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

The funeral services will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here and scrolling to the bottom of the page at 12:00 noon.

Family and friends may attend the viewing and family prayer from 11:00 – 11:45am.

Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Salt Lake City.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.