Hyrum museum’s Second Saturday event is back with an exhibit highlighting noteworthy local women

HYRUM — Like many events, the Hyrum Museum’s Second Saturday exhibit event was put on hold most of 2020 into this year but it is coming back on Saturday, March 13th from 10a.m. to 3p.m.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday, museum director Jami Van Huss highlighted their new exhibit entitled ‘Strong Women’ featuring exhibitions on historic Hyrum women and the Cache Valley celebration of women’s suffrage.

“We have an exhibit coming through March, starting on Monday, that the Cache Celebration of Women’s Suffrage committee put together. It toured alot of the schools, it kind of got truncated a little bit because of COVID. But it’s a wonderful exhibit that’s super-interactive, really accessible, fun to look at. So we will have that in the museum for people to come and interact with.”

Van Huss said the museum is open again to the public Tuesdays thru Thursdays from 10a.m. to 3p.m. and from 10a.m. to 3p.m. when they have Second Saturday events.

At the Saturday event on the 13th they are pleased to welcome last year’s candidate for Utah Lieutenant Governor, Karina Brown – who will speak at 1p.m.

For more information, visit hyrumcitymuseum.org or call 435) 245-0208. The museum is also open by appointment. Call the museum to schedule.

Please note: face masks are required and COVID protocol will be followed.

AUDIO: Jami Van Huss talks with Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People