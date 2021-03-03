Larry Dean Kingsford passed away on March 1, 2021 in Logan, Utah on his 82nd birthday and was reunited with his wife, which was a wonderful birthday gift.

Larry was born March 1, 1939 to Elden Day Kingsford and Blanche Biggs Handy Kingsford in Franklin, Idaho. He was an only child for ten years until his one sibling, Alan, was born.

He grew up working hard on his father’s mink ranch and enjoyed it so much that he started his own ranch, which he kept until a few years ago. Larry enjoyed carpentry and, after his graduation from Preston High School, took night classes at Weber State College in Ogden, Utah where he studied to become a carpenter. He worked for various building contractors for many years until being hired by Cache Valley Cheese in 1977, where he worked for 36 years.

Larry met Marlene Moser, a pretty girl from Whitney, Idaho and they were married on December 11, 1961 in the Logan, Utah LDS temple. He purchased and remodeled their home in Franklin, where they raised their four children. He resided there until his passing. He appreciated the kindness of his wife’s brothers and that they treated him as their own, especially after the death of his sweetheart in 2013.

He enjoyed hunting, road trips, camping, snowmobiling, and adventures with family, friends, and neighbors.

Larry was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings including executive secretary in two bishoprics.

He is survived by his children Jodi Carmichael, Las Vegas, Nevada; Kenneth (Michele) Kingsford, West Jordan, Utah; Leslie (Patrick) Curry, West Valley City, Utah; and Kellie (Jared) Flippence, Hyrum, Utah; 21 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife; a stillborn baby boy; a stillborn baby girl; his parents; brother; his parents-in-law, Joseph and Lulu Moser, brother-in-law Dennis Moser, and sister-in-law Joan Nielsen.

Services will be held Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11:00am at the Franklin Stake Center, 106 East Main Street, Franklin, Idaho.

Services will be streamed and may be viewed by clicking here.

Viewings will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho and again prior to the funeral from 9:30 – 10:30am at the church.

Interment will be in the Franklin Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.