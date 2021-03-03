Milton B. Larsen died March 2, 2021, after complications from a fall and surviving COVID-19. After more than six years apart, he is finally reunited with his wife of more than sixty-five years, Laurane.

Milton was born August 10, 1925 at home in Glencoe, Franklin County, Idaho. He grew up helping on the family farm and was driving the horses for plowing by the time he was five years old. He loved tinkering with things from an early age. One winter the eleven-year-old Milt brought home a Christmas tree that he’d harvested with the only tool he had, a .22 rifle. He shot the trunk repeatedly until it splintered enough for him to break it off and drag it home.

He was drafted after high school and served in the infantry in France and Germany during WWII. Once he returned, he attended Utah Agricultural College on the GI Bill. There he met Laurane Holliday, the love of his life. They were married June 10, 1949 in the Logan LDS Temple.

Milton’s first job was as an appliance repairman in Logan; he was paid $1.00 an hour. He later worked at Hill Air Force Base for 35 years, overseeing the heating and cooling systems for many buildings on the base.

He could fix anything, and if he couldn’t, he would figure out how. After his retirement he visited the DI every morning to get the “good stuff” and made many friends among the DI regulars. He showed his love for his family by finding and fixing what they needed.

Milton was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in callings over many years, including in the scouting program and as a counselor in the bishopric. He did not talk about his testimony much, but he lived it. He followed Jesus Christ by constantly serving others.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Laurane Larsen, and son, Jody Larsen. He is survived by his children Mike (Cathy) Larsen, Debbie (Mike) Burrows, Becky (Don) Anderson, and Linda Larsen, 15 grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the dedicated staffs at McKay-Dee Hospital, the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home, and Heritage Care Center in American Fork for their care during Milton’s last weeks.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11:00am, with viewings Friday, March 5, 2021 from 6:30 – 8:00pm and Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 10:00 – 10:40am, at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah.

Interment will be at the Preston Cemetery, 1400 North 800 East, Preston, Idaho at 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home or to Latter-day Saint Charities.

