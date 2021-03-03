Norman Richard Thedell

Norman was born an only child to Helmer Gustav and Dorothy Ethyl Blakeley Thedell in Ogden.

He grew up in West Ogden and graduated from Ogden High School class of 1948.

He joined the Air Force to learn a trade, grow up and see the world. He married Verajean Cody in London, England and raised four children in Roy, Utah; Kim (deceased), Todd, Sharajoy (Carr) and Brinn. His career was working at Hill Air Force Base and he was also the owner of the Rainbow Bar, then in Roy, and customers knew him as Pappy.

In 1979, Norman married Marilyn Kap and happily accepted her two children as his own, Jann Griffis and Scotty Haze. Norman and Marilyn lived in Fort Worth, Texas where he retired from Lockheed. They together established a furniture hospital and refinished furniture, and he became known as the “Chairwiz”.

In 1999 they moved to Brigham City, Utah so they could be closer to their 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

They live in a wonderful house which he filled with his stained-glass work, always had a wonderful garden and yard and loved life and his family and friends dearly.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Ninth Ward.

Public viewings will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 6:00 – 8:00pm. and Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 1:00pm at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Graveside Services will be held at the Brigham City Cemetery with Military Honors Accorded.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.