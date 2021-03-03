PHOTO GALLERY: 4A State Girls Basketball Championship 2021 – Sky View 56, Logan 54

Written by Cache Valley Daily
March 3, 2021
No. 6 Sky View girls play the No. 5 Logan Grizzlies in the 4A state basketball playoffs, Sevier Valley Center, Richfield, Utah, March 3, 2021 | Photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

Photos by Rich Allen / St. George News

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery

