Police looking for suspected purse snatchers

Security camera footage of suspected purse snatchers (Courtesy: Logan City Police Department)

LOGAN — Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help identifying a couple suspected of stealing purses at several local stores last summer. The man and woman were seen on security camera footage entering and exiting the south Logan Walmart in August 2020.

In a social media post, Logan City Police claim the couple allegedly took purses from unattended shopping carts. The man and woman are then suspected of using the victims’ credit cards to purchase thousands of dollars in gift cards, clothes and toys.

The couple are seen wearing face masks and hats, partially concealing their identities. They are believed to be driving a dark colored Honda Odyssey.

Police are asking anyone with information about the couples’ identity or whereabouts to contact law enforcement.

