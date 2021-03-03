State Champions! Sky View defeats Logan in exciting 4A girls basketball championship 56-54

RICHFIELD – In an all-Cache Valley showdown for the 4A state championship, it was the Sky View Bobcats who will be adding more hardware to their trophy case after a battle at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield. It is the third state championship for Sky View’s girls basketball team. Sky View jumped to an early lead over Logan and never trailed. The Region 11 champion Grizzlies were able to tie the game at 41, but were never able to pull ahead in a bid to win their first girls basketball championship.

The final few minutes were filled with drama as Logan cut into Sky View’s 10-point lead, hitting 3 point shots and forcing Bobcat turnovers. Sky View didn’t help themselves by missing multiple free throw attempts. With 5.4 seconds to go Logan got the game down to one but ran out of time in their effort to get the win.

Sky View was led by a balanced scoring attack with three players in double figures: Hannah Bradford (14), Kaytlin Smart (12) and Melanie Hiatt (10). Macy Hellstern also impacted the game in a big way with 9 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks and 1 steal.

An outstanding season and career for Logan’s Amber Kartchner comes to a close after the BYU commit scored 27 points to go along with 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals to lead the Grizzlies. She was helped by Taylor Rose who added 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. No other Logan player scored more than 4 points.

Neither team shot the 3 particularly well in the first half, but both teams came out of halftime bombing one deep three after another. Sky View shot 22.2% from three in the first half and 40% in the second. Similarly, Logan was unable to connect on any threes in the first half then shot 7-14 from beyond the arc in the second half.

Sky View finishes the season with an 18-6 record while Logan finishes as the state runner up with a 17-6 record.

AUDIO: 4A State Championship between Sky View and Logan on March 3, 2021 – First Half

AUDIO: 4A State Championship between Sky View and Logan on March 3, 2021 – Second Half