Susan Hill Porter, 58, passed away on February 27, 2021, after a long struggle with addiction.

She was born July 20, 1962, in Logan, Utah, to LaMont Edwin Hill and Sheila Burnett. She grew up in Tremonton, Utah, graduating from Bear River High School. She attended Utah State University and The University of Phoenix, receiving a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

She held many prominent positions while employed, and was especially proud of her many years spent as the Foundation Director at Weber Human Services.

Susan married Jed Thomas Porter on April 8, 1989, and they were later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together, Jed and Susan had three beautiful children. They later divorced.

In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and spending time with her family.

Susan is survived by her three children, Taylor Porter, of West Point, Utah, Paige (Brandon) Etterlein, of Farr West, Utah, and Jaxon (Madelynn) Porter, of West Haven, Utah; one granddaughter, Sophia Rose Porter; her mother, Sheila (Norman) Burnett, of St. George, Utah; sister Dana (Bryan) Hardman; brothers Edwin Hill and Jeff (Neisha) Burnett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and two siblings, Eric Burnett and Cindy Smyer.

The family takes comfort in knowing that she is now free from the pain and torment of addiction.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Aaron’s Mortuary, 496 24th Street, Ogden, Utah.

