Aggies who left USU without a degree are invited back to earn one

LOGAN – Former Utah State University students who left school without completing their degree are being invited back thanks to a generous grant from the Clark and Christine Ivory Foundation.

Janet Anderson, USU’s assistant provost, explains the program’s criteria.

“They want students (who) have been out at least five years, they want them to be no more than 30 credits away from completing, and then they want them to try to finish in 18 months,” Anderson explained. “So, those kids are just right at the finish line and just need a little bit more to finish and I so appreciate how generous they’ve been.”

The process then identified candidates and contacted them about getting involved.

“Wow, it was so heartfelt to touch those students’ lives. So many of them wrote back and said ‘I just lost my job because of COVID, this is perfect for me’. Or ‘I stopped school because I was a mom and we moved somewhere and I wasn’t able to finish and I so desperately want to finish.’ Their stories are so incredible.”

USU’s Student Achievement Collaborative (SAC) used data analytics to search out qualified candidates for the program.

The Ivory Foundation has committed additional funds to continue the program.

Three of those involved in the first year of the program finished their degrees in one semester and will walk in graduation this spring.