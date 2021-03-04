Cache County moving to ‘moderate’ transmission category; vaccinations may begin for Utahns 50 and older

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during the weekly COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

During his Thursday COVID-19 media briefing, Gov. Spencer Cox announced that Cache County would join Davis, Grand, Salt Lake, Sanpete and Wasatch in a move into the state’s “moderate” transmission category where there are no restrictions on gatherings, as long as masks are worn.

“Some of those counties have been in high transmission areas since we starting using the transmission index,” said the Governor. “This is really incredible progress. It means that now 2.2 million Utahns live in moderate transmission counties.”

He concluded his remarks with a comment on vaccinations in long term care facilities.

“We’ve had enormous success in our long term care facilities,” Gov. Cox added. “Over 90 percent of residents in long term care facilities have taken the vaccine. Every long term care facility in the state has had that option. There are just a small percentage that opted not to get the vaccine, but over 90 percent is really good news.”

The Governor also announced Utahns 50 and older can start making appointments to get their COVID-19 vaccinations Monday.

One more coronavirus death of a northern Utah resident was included in the state’s Thursday COVID report, a Box Elder County male between the ages of 65 and 84 who was hospitalized at the time of death. He was one of 12 coronavirus deaths reported Thursday, although seven of them occurred before Feb. 11, 2021.

He is the 45th death in Box Elder County; there have been 35 in Cache County. There were 32 new coronavirus positives recorded in the Bear River Health District Thursday and the total caseload in the district in the nearly 12 months of the pandemic is 19,949.

With 611 new cases found in Utah since Wednesday, and 7,286 tested, the 24-hour positivity rate is 8.4 percent.

Since Wednesday 25,990 more vaccinations were administered and now there have been 785,523 total vaccinations across the state, which includes 269,368 Utahns who have had two doses.

There were 203 people hospitalized Thursday in Utah, 92 of which are in intensive care units. Total hospitalizations since the beginning of the outbreak are 14,816.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 558 a day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 10.0 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.8 percent.

The most recent Idaho COVID report indicates there are 172,288 confirmed cases. There have been 1,876 COVID-19 deaths in Idaho with 1,080 positive tests in Franklin County, 353 positives in Bear Lake County and 330 in Oneida County.