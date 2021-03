Idaho 4A Boys Basketball Opening Round

Preston 47, Twin Falls 43

– Preston advances to the 4A semifinals and will face Bishop Kelly at 5 p.m. Friday, March 5 at Rocky Mountain High School.

Idaho 2A Boys Basketball Opening Round

North Fremont 53, West Side 44

– West Side moves on to the consolation bracket where they will face Melba at 12 p.m. Friday, March 5 at Eagle High School.

Bear Lake vs Ambrose at 5 p.m.