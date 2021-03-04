August 3, 1920 – March 1, 2021 (age 100)

Martha Schwartz Harward Hansen passed away on March 1, 2021. We said good-bye to our sweet mother, grandmother and a true Angel.

Mom was born on August 3, 1920, in Logan, Utah to Gottlieb Schwartz and Anna Steiner Schwartz. She lived her entire life in Logan. Her father passed away when she was 5 years old. She experienced very hard times being raised during the “Great Depression” by her widowed mother. When Mom was 13, her mother married Emil Moser. He was a good father and she loved him dearly.

After returning from the service, she married Bernard A. Harward on September 10, 1946. They were blessed with 4 children: Stephen (Marie), Richard (Martha), Geri (Jim), and Patti (Brooks). Bernie passed away in 1964, leaving her to raise her children alone. Mom returned to her nursing career to provide for her family. She worked for Dr. Clair L. Payne (Uncle Clair) for 25 years until his retirement.

Mom married Glen R. Hansen on August 13, 1979. They have been married for 41 years. Glen has blessed her life greatly. They have lived the last 9 years at Legacy House of Logan. They have made many dear friends there.

She always enjoyed crocheting, making quilts, reading, and doing crossword puzzles. She especially loved to cook. She could make anything into a wonderful banquet. She will especially be remembered for her perfect pie crust. Her family was her greatest joy. She loved having family get togethers in her home, until she could no longer stand at the stove. Her granddaughters will always cherish weekends spent with Grandma. Her family has been blessed to have Christmas Eve at Grandma’s house for many years. “Moments spent with grandma are moments cherished by the heart.” She and her two daughters were best friends. They enjoyed going out to eat, road trips, or just sitting together watching “Matlock”.

Mom has always been an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints. She was a true example of unconditional, Christ like love.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bernie, her parents, sister Mina, brother Benjamin, and many other half siblings who were dear to her.

Mom leaves behind her husband Glen, her children, 17 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 6, 2021 there will be a private family viewing at 1:00pm, followed by a short graveside service at 2:30pm at the Logan City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all those who have shown love and friendship to their mother for so many years. A special thanks to Legacy House of Logan and the wonderful staff there, and to CNS Hospice of Logan for their wonderful care.