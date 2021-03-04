PHOTO GALLERY: USU 72, Wyoming 59

Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) dunks the ball as Wyoming guard Kwane Marble II defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) passes the ball to guard Rollie Worster (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) and forward Justin Bean (34) go for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wyoming on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State forward Alphonso Anderson (10) takes a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Wyoming guard Marcus Williams (1) dribbles the ball as Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) passes the ball as Wyoming guard Kwane Marble II (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado (24) looks to shoot the ball as Utah State forward Alphonso Anderson (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) takes a shot as Wyoming forward Hunter Thompson (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) looks to pass the ball as Wyoming forward Graham Ike (33) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Wyoming guard Xavier DuSell (53) and Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Brock Miller waves to fans after an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) smiles after an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State forward Alphonso Anderson (10) and forward Justin Bean (34) waves to the crowd after an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) waves to the crowd after an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) saves the ball from going out of bounds during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State head coach Craig Smith talks to the team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State forward Alphonso Anderson (10) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State forward Alphonso Anderson (10) takes a shot as Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado (24) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) takes a shot as Wyoming forward Graham Ike (33) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) takes a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) has words with Wyoming guard Drake Jeffries (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) passes the ball as Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado (24) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) looks to pass the ball as Wyoming guard Drake Jeffries (0) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) dunks the ball as Wyoming forward Graham Ike (33) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State forward Justin Bean takes a shot as Wyoming forward Hunter Thompson (10) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado (24) looks to pass the ball as Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth, left, drives to the basket as Wyoming guard Drake Jeffries defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Wyoming guard Kenny Foster (22) gets his shot blocked by Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado (24) dribbles the ball as Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Wyoming guard Drake Jeffries (0), Utah State guard Rollie Worster (24) and forward Justin Bean fight for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) takes a shot as Wyoming forward Hunter Thompson (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Rollie Worster takes a shot as Wyoming guard Drake Jeffries defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Wyoming guard Marcus Williams (1) looks to pass the ball as Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado takes a shot as Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Wyoming forward Graham Ike (33) takes a shot as Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado (24) drives to the baket as Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)