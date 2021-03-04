PHOTO GALLERY: USU 72, Wyoming 59

Written by Cache Valley Daily
March 4, 2021
Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) dunks the ball as Wyoming guard Kwane Marble II defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

Photos by pool photographer Eli Lucero

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery

