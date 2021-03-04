Rendezvous of cowboy poets, artists and musicians will happen but it will be different this year

File photo

LOGAN — If it’s early March, many in Cache Valley start thinking of the Old West and a tradition that started over ten years ago – the Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous.

The 11th annual gathering brings together western musicians, cowboy poets and artisans from a wide area.

Last year it was held just before COVID-19 brought most events to a screeching halt. On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, organizer Dale Major said it is back but it will be done a little bit differently this year.

“We’ve been looking forward to doing something, we knew we couldn’t do what we’ve done in the past, but we knew we could do something. So we looked at that….what we could do, what we had money for. And we’ve kind of altered…to change it to make it into something that I think everyone will enjoy and even hopefully a lot more will be able to enjoy it because we’re going virtual,” explained Major.

Virtual shows will take place beginning Monday, March 8th through Thursday, March 11th at 730p.m. with three different entertainers each night.

Then Friday and Saturday, March 12th and 13th stages with live music, poetry and western art and mercantile will be featured at a new venue this year, the Cache Valley Event Center at 450 South 500 West in Logan from 5p.m. to 9p.m. Friday and 10a.m. to 9p.m. on Saturday.

Then also the Cowboy church will be held at the Event Center – Sunday morning, March 14th at 10a.m.. Back this year will be entertainer Ernie Sites who was also on the program.

“The one thing I’ve known about Dale and this cowboy rendezvous is that everybody that comes on board, are professionals, and storytellers and poets and musicians. Cowboy rendezvous is one of the outstanding Western events that I’ve ever attended,” said Sites.

Major said that all COVID precautions will be followed including mask wearing, in fact there will be hourly door prizes for the patrons with the most creative face mask. For performers info and streaming information, go to CVCowboy.org.

AUDIO: Dale Major and Ernie Sites with host Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People on 3/4/2021