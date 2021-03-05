April 18, 1930 – February 24, 2021 (age 90)

On February 24, 2021, surrounded by loving family, Betty Joyce Sorenson stepped into the embrace of her Heavenly Father.

Her earthly journey began on April 18, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah. As the daughter of Jacob Nageli and Edna Pearl Warwood.

Betty blossomed into a beautiful and vibrant young women. It would be at Granite High School that she would meet and later marry her life long love, Lloyd B. Sorenson. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple, April 15th, 1949 and enjoyed the blessing of seven children.

Her priorities in life included being the best wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that she could possibly be. The most imported and fulfilling things to her were to be with or caring for her family, whether it was cooking, sewing, playing games, boating, and camping, or road trips. She was satisfied and content when her children were gathered around.

Lloyd and Betty shared their later years in Island Park, Idaho, enjoying the beauty and serenity of the mountains in their dream home.

She leaves behind her soul mate and husband of 71 years, Lloyd B. Sorenson and seven children, Trudy Christensen (Steve), Doug Sorenson (Cindy), Rod Sorenson (Robyn), Grey Sorenson (Ann), Nanette Holland (Mike), Ron Sorenson (Erin) and Troy Sorenson (Heather). 25 Grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her mother and father and nine siblings.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 12:00 noon in the Malad City Cemetery, Malad, Idaho.

Friends may visit with the family at the Horsley Funeral Home for one hour prior to the graveside.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.