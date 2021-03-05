COWBOY POETRY: Dumpster Diving

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

My missing tooth, right where I smile, had caused me so much grief. No one

looked me in the eye. They’d rather check my teeth.

So, I called my favorite dentist. Yes, the one who made the hole. Who charged

me half a pay check. Now I’m broke. Well bless his soul.

That day my dentist found a tooth just right for this old mouth. He said he’d

pulled it early from a patient who went south.

Did I hear my dentist say that he had pulled it from the dead? I had to stop the

nitrous. It was messing with my head.

I muffled out the words. “Please hold the nitrous for a while.” The dentist held a

mirror and said, “Let’s check out your new smile.”

He said, “Your tooth is really meant for superficial use. You’ll take it out when

eating. It can’t handle harsh abuse.”

I shook his hand and thanked him. Then said, “Put it on my bill.” I’m sure I heard

“Cha Ching” or maybe, “Sure as heck I will!”

I’d only had my tooth for just an hour or maybe two. When I stopped to eat a

burger, pulled my tooth so I could chew.

I finished up my lunch and threw the garbage in the can. Then I walked into

Cabela’s like a most important man.

But something sure was missing. Then it hit me like a flash. I’d gathered up my

brand-new tooth and thrown it in the trash.

So, I turned to dumpster diving. I just had to find my tooth. When a lady handed

me a Ten. Said, “Hope you’ll find God’s truth.”

I didn’t give a second look. I’d dang near lost all hope. And then I saw my brand-

new tooth stuck to a bar of soap.

So, that day I learned two lessons. Keep your teeth out of the trash and start up

dumpster diving. You could make some extra cash!