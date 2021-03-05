Jeffrey “Jeff” Edmond Jones, 71, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away after a long illness on February 26, 2021, at MorningStar Senior Living Center.

Jeff was born October 27, 1949, in Malad, Idaho, to Thomas Daniels Jones and Wanda Marie Jones. He grew up in Malad and graduated from Malad High School in 1968. In high school, he excelled in theater and music. He went on to attend The College of Idaho and University of Idaho, finishing his degree at Idaho State University obtaining a bachelor’s degree in English in 1972.

On August 14, 1970, Jeff married Laurie Joan Allen in Twin Falls, Idaho, at St. Edwards Catholic Church. Together they were blessed with two children, Aimee Marie and Jeffrey Allen. Jeff started his 42-year banking career in 1972 with Idaho Bank & Trust in Soda Springs, Idaho, later moving to First Interstate Bank in Boise and Nampa, Idaho. In 1983, Jeff and family moved to Idaho Falls, where his career in Commercial Banking flourished. Jeff was a proud graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School at University of Washington. He joined Bank of (Eastern) Idaho in 1996, where he helped grow the bank, spending more than 10 years in Senior Executive Management. He retired from Bank of Idaho in 2016.

Jeff was a community leader in Idaho, serving as a Board Member or in various leadership capacities at organizations including: The United Way of Idaho Falls & Bonneville County, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, The Idaho Community Reinvestment Corporation, Idaho Community Bankers Association, Eastern Idaho Technical College (College of Eastern Idaho), The Rotary Club of Idaho Falls, and The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho.

Jeff was kind, caring, funny, an excellent conversationalist, and a loyal friend. The pride of his life was his family and close friends. The first to pass of the beloved Gourmet Group, Jeff will always be remembered for his laughter and ability to bring joy to any room.

Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Laurie Jones; his children, Aimee Jones of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Jeffrey (Natalie) Jones of Boise, Idaho; grandchildren, Allyson Hadley (Josh) Flint, Brandon (Paeton) Hadley, and Lyndsey Hadley (Hunter) Carter, all of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Liam Edmond Jones, and Ethan Laurence Jones of Boise, Idaho; great-grandchildren, Mia Marie Flint, Boston Dak Hadley, Navy Mae Hadley, and Brookston Frank Carter; nephew, Thomas Daniels Jones III of Spanish Fork, Utah; niece, Jennifer (Jones) Boyer of Cedar City, Utah; his loving in-laws Jerry and Judy Witt and Thomas and Ellen Allen, both of Boise, Idaho; along with many cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Wanda, and his brother, Thomas Daniels Jones II, Captain, U.S.A.F.

A service will be held at 11:00am Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 – 10:45am prior.

A private family burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests that attendees please wear a mask to the service.

The service will be broadcast live and may be viewed by clicking here.

A Celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

The family would like to thank everyone who helped Jeff including the caring Staff at Encompass Home Health & Hospice, the Staff of MorningStar Reflections, Rock Steady Boxing at Club Apple, his doctors, and special caregiver and friend, L.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in the name of Jeffrey Edmond Jones can be made to: The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho or by mailing directly to 300 South Capital Ave. Idaho Falls, ID 83402; or, to The Lewy Body Dementia Association.

