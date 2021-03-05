January 15, 1974 – February 28, 2021 (age 47)

Johnny Brandon Young, 47, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2021 at Mckay-Dee Hospital after suffering from liver complications, surrounded by his wife Jody, oldest daughter Haily Young, middle daughter Shaily Young, brother Alan Young and niece Cranessa Young.

He went by the name Brandon. He lived in Tremonton, Utah.

He Is survived by his wife of 28 years Jody Buist and by his 3 beautiful daughters, Haily Young, 23; Shaily Young, 18; Kasandra Young, 14; his older brother Alan Young, and many other extended family who loved him dearly.

He grew up in West Jordan, Utah. He was a very good husband and dad to his family. He worked at Wal-Mart Distribution Center for 11 years.

He loved the outdoors, fishing and camping any time he got the chance. He had many friends and family that he loved very much and missed. He was a big fan of old-school rock and metal. He was an animal lover and loved his dogs so much.

He is preceded in death by his mother Ada Lynette Young, his sister Kara Young and his dad Roy Young.

He will be very missed he was such a great hearted man and very opinionated.

He had all the facts about life to tell to his children. He loved his family and loved making memories as much as he could.

We just want to thank the family and friends who have helped us through this sad time. We are so thankful for your words and support.

Prior to cremation we will have a viewing on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 2:00 – 3:00pm and a Funeral Service at 3:00pm at Premier Funeral Services, 67 East 8000 South, Midvale, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Premier Funeral Services.