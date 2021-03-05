November 7, 1995 ~ March 4, 2021 (age 25)

Kyle Allen Christiansen, loving son, brother, uncle and friend returned home to his loving Heavenly Father on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the age of 25.

Kyle was born November 7, 1995 in Burley, Idaho, the son of Kevin and Karen (Brinton) Christiansen. Kyle and his family spent his elementary school years in Fielding, Utah where he made many dear friends. As a teenager, his family moved to Millville, Utah where he would later graduate from Mountain Crest High School, Class of 2014. During these years he met many of his closest life-long friends and confidants.

Kyle was a tough, strong little boy who loved football from an early age. Affectionately known as “Biggins” through his teenage years, he was as big and strong as they come in both body and spirit. He loved to compete and he loved to win. He loved to push himself to exceed at the highest level. He and his friends enjoyed much success in football and it galvanized their friendships for life. Kyle was ultimately awarded a football scholarship to the University of Utah.

After high school, Kyle was called to serve an LDS Mission to Nashville, Tennessee. After returning home early, he dove right into work and creating his own legacy and success. He worked as a sales rep and recruiter for Vivint Smart Home, Sunrun Solar and Zenith Solar companies.

One of Kyle’s greatest passions was perfecting his craft through personal development. His second home, wherever he lived, was the gym. Kyle was committed to becoming his best self in all areas of life. Kyle spent his happiest days hiking in the mountains, hitting the slopes with his brother, laughing with friends and spending time with his family, especially his five nephews and one niece, who he loved more than anything.

Kyle was a loyal, passionate, determined and loving son of God. He left us far too soon and his presence will be sorely missed by those around him. Kyle lived life with zest and determination despite the many trials and challenges he faced in this mortal life. May we all live a little more like Kyle.

Kyle is preceded in death by his two grandfathers, Sammy Christiansen and John Howard Brinton, and cousin, Christine Fairbourn.

Kyle is survived by his parents Kevin Christiansen and Karen Christiansen; siblings Katie (Brian) Hess, Kortnie (Chandler) Sperry, Kade (Jerica) Christiansen and Rhett Christiansen; Nephews – Ty, Mason, Bradley, Hudson and Carter; Niece – Ellie; Grandparents – Marian Brinton, Elliot and Lorene Jordan; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and the best of friends.

The family would like to give sincere thanks for the generous offerings and services given by family, friends and co-workers, you are our earthly angels.

A public viewing will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah.

Memorial services will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11:00am at the Fielding Stake Center, 375 West 15600 North, Garland, Utah.

Services will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here and scrolling to the bottom of the page.

Interment at Fielding Cemetery following the service.

