Mountain West announces 2021 football schedule for Utah State

Utah State University Football defeats Tennessee Tech University 73-12 on Sept. 13, 2018 at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah. (Megan Nielsen)

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State’s 2021 Mountain West football schedule was announced Friday by the conference office as the Aggies enter their ninth season in the league. In all, USU’s eight conference games will be spread out over 11 weeks from Sept. 18 through Nov. 27.

Friday’s release represents the first phase in the 2021 football schedule process. Mountain West national television partners CBS Sports and Fox Sports will now initiate a selection procedure, which will include the shifting of particular games to non-Saturday dates. That will be followed by the identification of network outlets and kick times.

Utah State’s 2021 Mountain West schedule will include home games against Boise State (9/25), Colorado State (10/23), Hawai’i (10/30) and Wyoming (11/20), and road games at Air Force (9/18), UNLV (10/16), San José State (11/13) and New Mexico (11/27). USU will also have one bye during the season on the second weekend of October following its fifth game of the year.

Utah State will start the 2021 season on the road and then play five of its next seven games at home, before concluding the regular season and the month of November with three of its final four games away from Maverik Stadium. USU will also have back-to-back home games twice during the season and play consecutive road games once.

Utah State opens the season with back-to-back non-conference games as it plays at Washington State on Saturday, Sept. 4, and hosts North Dakota on Saturday, Sept. 11. USU is 1-2 all-time against the Cougars, while its game against UND will be the first in series history.

Utah State begins its conference season at Air Force on Saturday, Sept. 18, which is the second-earliest date USU has ever started Mountain West play. Overall, it will be the fifth time that USU begins MW play on the road as the Aggies are 6-2 all-time in MW openers, including a 3-1 road record.

Ironically, it will be the fifth time that Utah State has played its first Mountain West game of the season against Air Force, including its second on the road, as the Aggies are 3-1 in those matchups with the Falcons.

Following its league opener, Utah State will have back-to-back home games against Boise State and BYU on Saturday, Sept. 25, and Friday, Oct. 1. The Broncos are USU’s 15th-oldest rivalry with 25 previous meetings, while the Aggies have faced BYU 89 previous times, in what is the second-oldest rivalry in school history.

Following its only bye of the season, Utah State plays at UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 16, followed by back-to-back Mountain West home games against Colorado State and Hawai’i on Saturday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 30, respectively. USU will be facing the Rebels for the 25th time, in what is the 16th-most played rivalry in school history, while its game against the Rams will be the 77th meeting, in what is the Aggies’ third-oldest rivalry. USU will also be facing the Rainbow Warriors for the 17th time.

As the calendar turns to November, Utah State will conclude its regular season by playing three of its final four games on the road. USU will begin that stretch by concluding its non-conference schedule at New Mexico State on Saturday, Nov. 6. The Aggies of NMSU are USU’s fifth-oldest rivalry with 39 previous meetings.

Utah State then plays three-straight conference games, beginning with a road contest at defending Mountain West champion San José State on Saturday, Nov. 13, followed by a home game against Wyoming on Saturday, Nov. 20. USU will be facing the Spartans for the 40th time, in what is the fifth-most played rivalry in school history, while its game against the Cowboys will be the 71st meeting, in what is the Aggies’ fourth-oldest rivalry.

Utah State will then conclude Mountain West play and the regular season on the road at New Mexico on Saturday, Nov. 27, as the Lobos are USU’s 13th-oldest rivalry with 27 previous meetings.

The 2021 schedule will play out over 14 weeks, concluding on Saturday, Dec. 4, with the Mountain West Championship Game to be played at the home stadium of the highest-ranked of the two divisional champions.

The 2021 Mountain West football membership includes Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, New Mexico, Utah State and Wyoming in the Mountain Division and Fresno State, Hawai’i, Nevada, San Diego State, San José State and UNLV in the West Division.

For Aggie football ticket information, fans can contact the USU Athletics Ticket Office over the phone by calling 1-888-USTATE-1 or 435-797-0305 during regular hours of operation. Fans can also buy their tickets in person at the USU Ticket Office inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum or online by clicking on the “Buy Tickets” tab at www.UtahStateAggies.com.

Fans can follow the Aggie football program at twitter.com/USUFootball or on Facebook at Utah State Football, as well as on Instagram at instagram.com/USUFootball. Aggie fans can also follow the Utah State athletic program at twitter.com/USUAthletics or on Facebook at Utah State University Athletics.

2021 UTAH STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Last Meeting Series Record

Sept. 4 at Washington State 1961 – W, 34-14 (a) USU trails, 1-2-0

Sept. 11 NORTH DAKOTA First Meeting NA

Sept. 18 at Air Force* 2020 – L, 7-35 (h) USU trails, 3-6-0

Sept. 25 BOISE STATE* 2020 – L, 13-42 (a) USU trails, 5-20-0

Oct. 1 (Fri.) BYU 2019 – L, 14-42 (h) USU trails, 37-49-3

Oct. 16 at UNLV* 2018 – W, 59-28 (h) USU leads, 17-7-0

Oct. 23 COLORADO STATE* 2019 – W, 34-24 (h) USU trails, 35-39-2

Oct. 30 HAWAI’I* 2018 – W, 56-17 (a) USU leads, 10-6-0

Nov. 6 at New Mexico State 2018 – W, 60-13 (h) USU leads, 31-8-0

Nov. 13 at San José State* 2018 – W, 62-24 (h) USU trails, 18-20-1

Nov. 20 WYOMING* 2019 – W, 26-21 (h) USU leads, 40-26-4

Nov. 27 at New Mexico* 2020 – W, 41-27 (h) USU leads, 14-13-0

Dec. 4 Mountain West Championship

Home Games in CAPS

* – Mountain West game