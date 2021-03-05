Phosphate mine company will clean up waste to settle lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A phosphate mining company has reached a toxic-waste cleanup agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes over mining waste in southeastern Idaho.

Officials with P4 Production LLC, a Monsanto subsidiary, said in a prepared statement Thursday that they worked with the tribes and EPA to develop the remediation plan for the Ballard Mine near Soda Springs.

Under the agreement, P4 Production doesn’t admit fault, but it will pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to cover the costs of responding to toxic waste releases and make millions more available in case the cleanup work isn’t done.