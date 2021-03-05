Teen treatment center employee arrested for allegedly molesting student

Booking photo for Linsie Diane Thornock (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — Police have arrested an employee of a Logan teenage treatment center accused of sexually assaulting a female student. Linsie D. Thornock was booked into the Cache County Jail Friday, where she is being held on suspicion of forcible sex abuse.

Logan City Police Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons said officers were called to the center after the alleged victim reported being molested to staff members. The teenage girl claimed Thornock touched her privates, and then asked if it excited her.

Thornock is temporarily being held in jail without bail according to jail booking records. She will likely be arraigned in 1st District Court on formal charges Monday afternoon.

Simmons said staff members at the center conducted their own inquiry into the allegations. They terminated Thornock and notified police about the possible criminal accusations.

Thornock’s arrest comes days after the Utah House of Representatives passed legislation, placing additional regulations on residential youth treatment centers and other congregate care programs. It drew additional attention as Paris Hilton appeared on Utah’s Capitol Hill Feb. 8 to speak in support of it. The socialite and reality star had previously claimed she suffered abuse at Provo Canyon School in the late 1990s.

Senate Bill 127 is now awaiting Gov. Spencer Cox’s consideration.

will@cvradio.com