Two more Cache County COVID-19 deaths reported Friday; Utah at near 30% herd immunity

LOGAN – Friday, the state health department reported five coronavirus deaths in Utah. Two of them were Cache County residents, a man and a woman both between the ages of 65 and 84 and both residents of long-term care facilities.

Among the 82 COVID deaths in northern Utah, 45 are from Box Elder County and 37 from Cache County.

Total hospitalizations in the district are now 790, 553 in Cache County, 230 in Box Elder County and seven in Rich County.

There were 33 coronavirus positives recorded in the Bear River Health District Friday and the total caseload in the district in the nearly 12 months of the pandemic is 19,992.

Among other statewide numbers Friday 549 new positive cases were reported while 6,601 people were tested for the first time, creating a 24-hour positivity rate of 8.3 percent. It is the 15th straight day in Utah that fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported.

During Friday’s Intermountain Healthcare COVID update, infectious diseases Dr. Brandon Webb said, “It’s reasonable to estimate that our current herd immunity is somewhere around 30 percent. We are expecting to see that number build.”

He said it is not yet good policy to lift restrictions and discontinue use of face masks.

Friday’s statewide accounting found 31,411 more vaccines were administered the last 24 hours and the total of doses administered has grown to 816,934. Also, 291,003 Utahns are now fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations remained at 203, the same as Thursday and those in intensive care units declined by two to 85.

The total number of people tested in Utah is now 2,236,642 and total tests administered since the start of the pandemic has grown to 3,884,886.

The new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 543 a day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.8 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.5 percent.

The most recent Idaho COVID report includes 172,587 confirmed cases. There have been 1,876 COVID-19 deaths in Idaho with 1,080 positive tests in Franklin County, 354 positives in Bear Lake County and 330 in Oneida County.