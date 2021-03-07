2021 Air Force Reserve MW men’s basketball championship bracket announced

Utah State head coach Craig Smith talks to the team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

LAS VEGAS — San Diego State (20-4, 14-3 MW) won the Mountain West regular-season title and enters the 2021 Air Force Reserve MW Men’s Basketball Championship as the No. 1 seed.

The Aztecs have won eight MW regular-season titles, including two consecutive crowns. SDSU has captured the regular-season trophy outright five times while sharing the title three times. Since the inception of the league, San Diego State has earned the No. 1 seed on six occasions. The Aztecs enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed for the second year in a row.

With a 15-4 record during MW action, Utah State earned the 2-seed, while Colorado State will be the No. 3 seed with a 14-4 mark in league action. Boise State will enter the championship as the No. 4 seed, while Nevada will be No. 5 seed. Fresno State will be the No. 6 seed and UNLV claims the No. 7 seed.

Wyoming and San José State earned the eight and nine seeds, respectively, while Air Force (10) and New Mexico (11) round out the bracket.

The 2021 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship is scheduled for March 10-13 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The men’s first-round contests begin on Wednesday, March 10, and will be lived streamed on the Mountain West Network. CBS Sports Network will televise the quarterfinal and semifinals on Thursday, March 11, and Friday, March 12, while the men’s championship final will air on CBS on Saturday, March 13.

MW Men’s Basketball Bracket: 2021 Air Force Reserve MW MBB Bracket