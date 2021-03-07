A Cache County COVID-19 death is the only one in Utah Sunday

The death of a Cache County man, between the ages of 45 and 64, was the only coronavirus fatality reported in Utah Sunday.

Among the 84 COVID deaths in northern Utah, 46 are from Box Elder County and 38 from Cache County.

Total hospitalizations in the district are now 793, with 555 in Cache County, 231 in Box Elder County and seven in Rich County.

There were 28 coronavirus positives recorded in northern Utah Saturday and 23 on Sunday and the weekend total of 51 pushed the total caseload in the district in one full year of the pandemic past 20,000 (20,033).

Included in other statewide numbers Sunday, 412 new positive cases were reported while 4,427 people were tested for the first time, creating a 24-hour positivity rate of 9.3 percent. It is the 17th straight day in Utah that fewer than 1,000 new cases were reported and it is the lowest one-day figure in more than four months.

Sunday 12,631 more vaccines were administered and the total doses has grown to 855,663. Also, 309,682 Utahns are now fully vaccinated.

There were 191 hospitalized with the virus Sunday, 73 of them in ICU units which is the lowest in five months.

A bill approved in the final day of Utah’s legislative session Friday will end the state’s mask mandate Wednesday, April 10. The only exceptions will be for schools and large public gatherings.

The total number of people tested in Utah is now 2,248,121 and total tests administered since the start of the pandemic has grown to 3,912,298.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Utah since the start of the pandemic a year ago is 374,850

The new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 519 a day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.2 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.4 percent.

The most recent Idaho COVID report includes 172,931 confirmed cases. There have been 1,879 COVID-19 deaths in Idaho with 1,081 positive tests in Franklin County, 359 positives in Bear Lake County and 330 in Oneida County.