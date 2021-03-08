13 coronavirus positives in Northern Utah; 259 cases statewide

The website coronavirus.utah.gov Monday includes a listing of “Facts You Need to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines.” Included are: COVID-19 vaccines don’t give you COVID-19 because the vaccine does not contain the virus; it is normal to have side effects like a sore arm or a fever after receiving the vaccine; COVID-19 vaccines are safe, even though they were developed quickly and scientists have been working on this technology for more than 10 years; these vaccines don’t change your DNA in any way; and, these vaccines don’t contain microchips or tracking devices. The site provides additional resources and information about the COVID-19 vaccine and how it works.

For the second straight day one COVID-19 death was reported statewide and it increased the total coronavirus fatalities during the pandemic to 1,977 in Utah.

There were 13 coronavirus positives recorded in northern Utah Monday and the total caseload in the district in one full year of the pandemic is 20,046.

Total hospitalizations in the district are now 794, with 556 in Cache County, 231 in Box Elder County and seven in Rich County.

The state health department’s Monday report includes 259 new positive cases while 3,083 people were tested for the first time, creating a 24-hour positivity rate of 8.4 percent. It is the 18th straight day in Utah that fewer than 1,000 new cases were reported.

Monday, 2,087 more vaccines were administered and the total doses statewide has grown to 857,750.

There were 193 people hospitalized with the virus Monday. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,913.

The total number of people tested in Utah is now 2,251,204 and total tests administered since the start of the pandemic has grown to 3,917,828.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Utah since the start of the pandemic a year ago is 375,109.

The new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 518 a day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.1 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.4 percent.

The most recent Idaho COVID report includes 172,931 confirmed cases. There have been 1,879 COVID-19 deaths in Idaho with 1,081 positive tests in Franklin County, 359 positives in Bear Lake County and 330 in Oneida County.