February 19, 1931 – March 3, 2021 (age 90)

Bernice Merrill Haderlie, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully at her home March 3, 2021 just 12 days after her 90th birthday celebration.

She was born February 19,1931 to Alma Herald Merrill and Arvilla Stoddard Walters on the family farm near Thomas Idaho. She is the 2nd of 6 children and the only daughter.

She graduated from Snake River High School and then attended Ricks College and Utah State Agricultural College where she met and fell in love with Van K. Haderlie. They were married in the Logan Temple on March 28, 1952.

Van’s career with the US Department of Agriculture led them to many wonderful places where they found so many friends. Their journey took them to Montana, Nevada, Texas, back to Montana, 2 years in Indonesia, and finally back to Logan. Along the way they added eight children to their family.

Bernice delighted in education, both as a student and as a teacher. Her college studies were interrupted several times by family obligations but she persisted until she received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Northern Montana College in 1971, followed by a Master of Education from Montana State University in 1981.

Her love of music led her to many treasured opportunities to organize and conduct choirs and teach young folks to play the piano. She was an avid gardener and delighted in harvesting, canning, dehydrating, and sharing her bounty. And, of course, she taught those skills to her family and friends.

Much of her life was spent serving the Lord in various assignments as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Some of her favorites were Family History Extraction Coordinator and Billings Montana Temple worker.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Van K. Haderlie. She is survived by her children: Brenda Lynn Wright (Doyle Milton), Jo Nell Bird (John Stanley), Sheri Haderlie, PhD, Dennis K. Haderlie, Merrill K. Haderlie (Mae Louise Pledge), Brad K. Haderlie (Heidi Ann Walls, deceased), Kevan K. Haderlie, Bryan K. Haderlie (Wendy Suzanne Green); 30 grandchildren, 74 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, and former daughters-in-law, Margaret Lee Blackwood and Bertha Maria Dominguez -Vazquez.

A Viewing will be held at 9:30am Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Logan 5th ward chapel, 502 East 300 North, Logan, Utah. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am. If you plan to attend in person, please RSVP at https://forms.gle/VtqSftkbPU8NrrWq5.

Services will be live streamed. Please RSVP at the previous link to get the streaming link.

Interment will be next to her husband in the Thayne Cemetery, Thayne, Wyoming.

Condolences and memories and photos may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.