January 28, 1946 – February 22, 2021 (age 75)

Craig Griffin Anderson, age 75, passed away peacefully in his home in Cottonwood Heights, Utah on February 22, 2021, following a short battle with stage four Glioblastoma.

He was born on January 28, 1946 in Logan, Utah to Sarah Maud Griffin and Michael Mariner “Luke” Anderson. Craig was married to his high school sweetheart, Kathryn Jensen Anderson for 52 years. They were married in the Logan Utah Temple on March 18, 1968.

Craig served his country honorably, receiving his commission in the Air Force right out of college and retiring from military service with the Utah Air National Guard after 28 years of service. He was a navigator and flew many missions as a crew member in the KC-135 refueling aircraft. He served in Viet Nam, Operation Desert Storm and Operation Allied Force during his active duty years.

Craig was a devoted husband to his wife Kathy, a loving father and grandfather, and an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served faithfully as Bishop and in many other callings working with the youth, scouts, and Elders quorum to name a few.

Following his retirement, Craig and Kathy served in the Hispanic Initiative in the inner city project outside downtown Salt Lake, two education missions in Guangzhou, China and a Military Affairs mission in the Rome, Italy Mission.

Craig truly enjoyed traveling, whether it was as part of an aircrew, trips all over the world with his wife Kathy, or vacations with his children and grandchildren, he made the most of every opportunity to immerse himself in the places he visited. Taking countless pictures and documenting his adventures brought so much joy to his life.

Craig was very competitive and picked up sports, games, really any activity he was presented very seriously and usually came out a winner! He was the best at assigning nicknames to anyone and anything without coming across as offensive. He had a true gift of words. He could strike up conversations and made fast friendships with anyone, be it on a plane, with a random stranger while visiting a foreign country, or waiting in line at the grocery store or amusement park. He was truly remarkable with an ability to connect with so many people. Those who had the privilege of knowing him truly loved him! Craig was always quick to volunteer to help or provide service to anyone in need without question. He was an example to all who knew him.

Craig is survived by his brothers, Milton Anderson (Dianne – deceased) and Tom Anderson (Anne) and his sister Sarah Bozich (Craig), his wife Kathy, daughter Kaci (Bill Okland, Mesa, Arizona), son Mike (Jessica, Colorado Springs, Colorado), daughter Ashley (Jeff Clark, Newport Beach, California), son Garrett (Cindi, Draper, Utah) and his twelve grandchildren, Karli (Terrel), Rex, Olivia, Griffin, Ella, Taegan, Marley, Cade, Carter, Hudson, Charlie and Reed.

Craig is preceded in death by his parents, Sarah Griffin and “Luke” Anderson and older sister, Paulene Berge.

Funeral Services were Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11:00am at the LDS Chapel located at 8169 South Top of the World Drive, Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

Graveside service and interment at Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park at Camp Williams, 17111 South 1700 West, Bluffdale, Utah.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to AZBrainFood where Craig served as a volunteer every Thursday the past few years of his life.

