Deadline looms for comments on Logan River Watershed Plan

CACHE COUNTY – Local residents still have one more week to make public comments on a comprehensive plan to manage the water resources of the Logan River.

During a recent presentation to the Logan City Council, city public works director Paul Lindhardt said that Mar. 16 has been set as the deadline for public comments to the ongoing environmental assessment of the Logan River Watershed Plan.

Lindhardt added that information about the initiative can be accessed online from the city’s Facebook page or at http://bit.ly/LoganRiverWatershed

Local residents can also submit comments or concerns about the proposal via e-mail to loganriver@utahwatershed.com or via the U.S. Postal Service to Logan River Watershed Plan, Attn: The Langon Group, 466 North, 900 East, Kaysville, UT 84037.

During his comments to city council members, Lindhardt explained that the Natural Resources Conservation Service has partially funded a grant request for the design and environmental assessment phases of the proposed Logan River Watershed Plan.

The partners who submitted that grant application are Cache Water District; the cities of Logan, Hyde Park and North Logan; and the Crockett Avenue Irrigation and Distribution, Inc.

The comprehensive watershed plan addresses flood control and flood protection; evaluates measures to reduce water loss and increase efficiency in the current irrigation delivery system; and considers additional recreational facilities.

The visionary elements of the comprehensive watershed plan include the proposed Crockett Avenue Pressurized Irrigation Project.

One of the original enterprises formed to capture and distribute water in Cache Valley, the Crockett water company now combines 10 firms owning water rights to the Logan River. Its service area includes land within the cities of Logan, Hyde Park and North Logan, plus unincorporated areas of Cache County.

Traditionally, Crockett delivered water to mostly agricultural users, but much of that land has since been developed for residential and commercial purposes.

The company’s website indicates that the municipalities it serves are “facing immediate water-related challenges” as a result of both local population growth and anticipated water demand as a result of growth along the Wasatch Front.

To address that potential competition for water resources due to that projected growth, Crockett managers commissioned a feasibility study of alternatives for the future of their water system.

That study recommended the construction of a pressurized pipeline system “throughout the entire Crockett service area to deliver secondary water to each property within its boundaries for residential, commercial or agricultural outdoor use.”

The study concluded that pressurizing the current Crockett open-ditch water system would yield significant benefits in the areas of water conservation, safety, reliability and increased property values, among others.

Strictly in terms of culinary water benefits, the study estimated the Crockett Avenue Pressurized Irrigation Project will reduce the need for future sources, distribution and storage of fresh water. Those benefits will likely reduce future infrastructure expenses by up to $50 million, the study predicted.

Lindhardt urged local residents who are interested in elements of the Logan River Watershed Plan to find out more by accessing the City of Logan Facebook page.