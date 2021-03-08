December 30, 1950 – February 28, 2021 (age 70)

Ernest Vigil Jr., son of Ernest Vigil Sr. and Eufelia Atencio in Hotchkiss, Colorado.

Ernie was an amazing cook and after moving to Cache Valley owned and ran Ernesto’s Restaurant. After that, he made amazing tamales and Navajo Tacos and sold them at various venues.

The kindness of the many people who cared for him and loved him in spite of his struggles with early onset Alzheimer’s and other health issues are deeply appreciated. Special thanks to his son for years of dedicated care.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Patty Vigil, his son Ernie and grandson Dominic Vigil. He is survived by his son Shane and many friends and acquaintances who’s patronage and kindness buoyed and supported him through the years.

There will be a gathering in his honor on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Cache Venue, 119 South Main Street, Logan, Utah from 2:00 – 5:00pm.