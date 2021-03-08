Judge refuses to dismiss case of Hyde Park man charged with domesitc assault

Booking photo for Caden R. Peterson (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 28-year-old Hyde Park man, accused of zip tying a woman and choking her, has been ordered to remain in jail after an attorney asked for the case to be thrown out. Caden R. Peterson has been incarcerated since being arrested last September.

Peterson participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was previously charged with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; and, domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony.

Public defender Joseph Saxton said his client’s rights to a speedy trial had been violated because of the delay for a jury trial, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He asked for the case to be dismissed and for Peterson to be released.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Hazard objected Saxton’s claim. He acknowledged the pandemic has slowed the court process for all defendants, but pointed out that Peterson’s case has not been treated differently than anyone else.

According to an arrest report, North Park police were called to a Hyde Park home on report of a domestic dispute Sept. 17. The alleged victim told officers how Peterson allegedly placed a zip tie over her neck and tightened it to the point that she lost consciousness momentarily. He then grabbed her by the hair and dragged her into another room, where he zip tied her wrists to a piece of furniture and began punching her body and face.

The woman said the abuse continued until a young child awoke and saw what was occurring.

Officers report the victim had significant injuries to her legs, torso, face and neck. The wounds included severe bruising, and finger marks. A small patch of hair was also missing from her scalp.

In October, Peterson waived his rights to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to the charges. During the hearing, Saxton claimed the alleged victim had fabricated the details of the assault to her employer, so she wouldn’t have to go to work.

Prosecutors explained that the charges were based on evidence that was witnessed by law enforcement and medical staff.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Brandon Maynard denied Peterson’s requests. He ordered him to appear again in court March 22.

Peterson didn’t speak to the court. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com