Justin Bean named Mountain West Player of the Week

Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) celebrates after making a three pointer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nevada on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State junior forward Justin Bean has been named the Mountain West Player of the Week after logging back-to-back double-doubles and helping the Aggies to a pair of victories to wrap up the 2020-21 regular season.

In USU’s 72-59 victory over Wyoming, Bean finished with a game-high 21 points and added 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals, shooting 50.0 percent from the floor with 10 field goals on a career-high 20 field goal attempts.

In the Aggies’ 57-51 victory at Fresno State, Bean finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and one assist while shooting 54.5 percent (6-of-11) from the floor.

For the week, Bean averaged 17.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, including 3.0 offensive rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 51.6 percent (16-of-31) from the floor.

Bean and the Aggies open their back-to-back MW Tournament title defense on Thursday, March 11, at 7 p.m. (MT), facing the winner of #7 UNLV and #10 Air Force in the quarterfinals. A victory would move the Aggies on to the semifinals on Friday, March 12, at 10 p.m. (MT). Both of those games can be seen on the CBS Sports Network (Xfinity Ch. 269/753 HD, Dish Ch. 158, DirevTV Ch. 221), while the MW Championship game will be on CBS on Saturday, March 13, at 4 p.m. (MT).