March 25, 1985 – February 19, 2021 (age 35)

Kaden Lloyd Felix, 35, son of Martin and Elaine Felix of Hyrum, Utah passed away February 19, 2021, in North Carolina.

Services with immediate family were held February 26, 2021, at Heritage Funeral Services, Matthews, North Carolina.

Kaden was born March 25, 1985, in Logan, Utah. He attended Mountain Crest High School and was active in Boy Scouts. Kaden earned his Eagle Scout, then served an honorable LDS mission in Merida, Mexico, where he found his passion for Mexican food, the comfort of sleeping in a hammock, and people he loved like family.

Kaden was employed at GoHealth, where he assisted customers to enroll in Medicare. Several of his senior citizen clients called daily because they wanted to chat with Kaden. He would call them back after his shift was over just to let them talk. Because he cared about his clients and excelled in his position, he was recently promoted to train new employees.

Kaden loved visiting and working at the family dry farm in Hansel Valley, Utah. Not wanting to miss a good meteor shower, he would stay up to watch the sky with family and friends. He was good at bowling, and he participated in the Craig Lofthouse Memorial Tournament at Logan Lanes nearly every year.

Kaden loved spending time with family, often asking “What are the plans this weekend?” He also loved to play board games and would entertain everyone with his jolly laughter and non-stop movie quotes. He was proud of his nieces and nephews and enjoyed supporting them in all their performances, talents, and passions. Kaden was a deal hunter and loved finding and sharing bargains.

Kaden was preceded in death by grandparents and uncles, including his Grandpa Lloyd, his namesake, who we feel welcomed him to the spirit world with a hearty, “Well, hello, Kaden!”

He is survived by his parents, Martin and Elaine; his brother and best friend, Gavin; his sisters, KimberLeigh Hadfield (Bretton) of Logan, Utah and Alison Eichelberger (Brad) of Ephraim, Utah; his partner, Amanda Eckenroed of Pocatello, Idaho; his three nieces and three nephews.

After a lifetime of struggles we know he is at peace. Families are forever.

In lieu of flowers, play a board game with your family in his honor. And, please share your memories of him by emailing: MemoriesofKaden@gmail.com