LaVene Gilgen Cox passed away on March 7, 2021 at the age of 95, returning to the arms of a loving Father in Heaven and her Savior, Jesus Christ. We rejoice with her, knowing of the joyous reunion she is experiencing with her loving husband, a daughter, parents and so many others that have preceded her in death.

LaVene was born January 9, 1926 to Joseph Gilgen and Eunice Evangeline Palmer in North Logan, Utah. When she was 3 years old her mother, Eunice, died leaving LaVene and her older sister, Zeneth, without a mother. Her broken hearted Father, Joseph, then married Venetta King who became their loving and dedicated mother. Through this second marriage LaVene was then blessed with 2 more sisters and 3 brothers whom she has loved deeply throughout her life.

LaVene was raised on a farm and loved working with her father in the fields, a large apple orchard and milking cows. She grew up enjoying and having so much fun with her siblings and close friends. She also excelled in music and education. She graduated from South Cache High School in 1944 and started her bachelor’s degree at Utah Agricultural College in Logan. She loved playing the trombone in her high school and the college band – most of the time being 1st chair. Another highlight of her youth was playing softball on her church team and often singing with small groups for different activities and programs.

On July 17, 1946 LaVene married Alvord Levi Cox often known as “Slim” by family members and childhood friends. They were married in the Logan Temple with the promise of eternal families. LaVene’s first home was a newly built cabin that Alvord built for them in the Big Horn Mountains, where he worked with family members in a lumber mill for the first summers of their marriage. He later graduated from Utah Agricultural College and started a career teaching school. They lived in Lovell Wyoming, Logan, Benjamin, and Brigham City, Utah and then moved to Clifton, Idaho in 1962. Clifton quickly became the place they called home where they loved the people and raised their family of 8 children.

LaVene loved music and sang in many choirs, quartets and trios throughout her life. In 1972 she finished her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and graduated from Utah State University. She taught kindergarten and 1st grade for 17 years. She loved teaching and she loved her students. She received much pleasure from her former students stopping to say “hello” and catching her up on their lives. She often was in charge of the Clifton Grade school musical programs which were a favorite part of her teaching assignment.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and she had a steadfast testimony of Jesus Christ, His teachings and gospel. She served in many callings and she loved them all. She especially cherished the people she served with. Leading the ward congregation and choir was a favorite calling and particularly the Christmas Cantatas and other musical programs.

Although LaVene had many joys in life her family was the most important. She accepted the fact that her children and posterity weren’t perfect, but she loved them and helped when she could. She always enjoyed their love and visits. Her posterity includes 8 children, 38 grandchildren, 114 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great- grandchildren.

LaVene is survived by 7 children, Marianna Fitzgerald of Hyrum, Utah; David A. Cox of Hyrum, Utah; Linda Zollinger (Matt) of Tremonton, Utah; Leonard J. Cox (Heidi) of Orem, Utah; Dennis O. Cox (Lourdes) of West Valley City, Utah; Douglas Paul Cox (Emily) of El Mirage, Arizona; Steven L. Cox (Denise) and her son-in-law, Clair S. Davis (Carolyn) both of Clifton, Idaho. She is also survived by two sisters and two brothers, LaVona Dickinson, Sarah Ann Ripplinger, Joseph K. Gilgen, and Stanley A. Gilgen (Lynn).

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, daughter Ada Emmeline Cox Davis, a son-in-law Robert W. Fitzgerald, her sister Zeneth Gilgen Israelsen, two infant brothers, Seth Gilgen and Donald Fredrick Gilgen, a great-granddaughter Zoey Zollinger and many dear friends and family members.

Her children are so grateful for a mother who taught them and blessed their lives in so many ways. We thank all who have been a part of her life and brought her so much joy. We give thanks to the many who have given her tender care these last years of her life. If she could say anything to you all now, it would be, “Thank-you” and “I love you”.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:00am at the Clifton LDS Chapel, 170 West 1st North Clifton, Idaho. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Viewings will be held Friday from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 West, Preston, Idaho and again prior to the funeral from 9:30 – 10:30am at the church.

Interment will be in the Clifton Cemetery, Clifton, Idaho.

