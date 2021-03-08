LETTER: Bundy advocates for people’s rights

Ammon Bundy spoke last Monday evening 3/1/21 to a packed audience at the Dansante in Logan. He said it was good people and neighbors who gathered together in support of his family in 2015 that saved their lives.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is not constitutionally an arm of the military, but were militarily armed, equipped, and deployed to kill his family who stood up for their water and grazing rights, deeded them by the State of Nevada more than 100 years ago. They were told you now have to pay tribute to the federal government before you can use your state deeded rights.

Constitutionally, the federal government only has authority to control a 10-square-mile area – Washington D.C. – and only small Constitutionally enumerated enclaves within a state, but instead, own and control 51% of our Western States and 72 % of their subsurface mineral rights. Certain media labeled this peaceful, unarmed family as “insurrectionists” for asserting their rights.

The case was dismissed because the Bundy family committed no crime in claiming those rights while providing insurmountable evidence that the federal Government had severely overreached its power by trespassing, by killing the Bundys’ cattle, destroying their extensive desert watering system, spying on and filming them with the potential to ambush and kill them as they did LaVoy Finicum, traveling to John Day, Oregon, to teach ranchers their Constitutional rights.

Finicum’s crime – he loved and taught the Constitution. His sentence? He was silenced – death without a trial.

Today, becoming a Constitutional advocate and carrying a copy of the Constitution is considered a threat, and you are deemed a domestic terrorist with intent to undermine the establishment. As governmental overreach is occurring nationwide an organization called the “People’s Rights” have established a nationwide network of citizens, willing to gather immediately and peacefully, when called upon to defend neighbors, as occurred with the Bundy family. This group has since been label lynched by the media to be insurrectionists, gun toters, extremists, radicals, and far-right, instead of informed, law-abiding, Constitutional advocates. This media tactic deceives, manipulates, and causes good people to shy away from asserting their Constitutional rights.

Those participating in “People’s Rights” demonstrate strength and unity, act as on-site witnesses, and show that we the people are not puppets to be controlled and abused at the discretion or indiscretion of Federal departments, sycophant Governors and Sheriffs, hospitals, the CDC, Dr. Fauci, and the World Health Organization.

Ammon encouraged the audience to search online and safely partner with “People’s Rights” to protect themselves and their neighbors from oppressive unconstitutional Governmental dictates.

Barton E. Boothe – Smithfield

