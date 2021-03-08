Newton man accused of using sticks to spank children allowed bail

Booking photo for Charles Allan Olson (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 43-year-old Newton man charged with allegedly using sticks to spank five young children and tying at least one to a chair has been allowed bail. Charles A. Olson was arrested in February after telling deputies he knew what he had done was wrong.

Olson participated in a virtual detention hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference by jail. He was previously charged with one count of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and 10 counts of child abuse, a second-degree felony.

According to an arrest report, the alleged victims, ages 5 through 16, claimed being disciplined by Olson when they broke rules or when he became angry. He would reportedly use “spanking sticks,” made of wood, metal, or wire.

Deputies wrote in the report, a young girl told investigators that Olson “had tied her to a bar stool in the garage,” with paracord that he would use to make whips. She said, he tied her hands to the bottom of the stool on one side and her feet to the bottom on the other side, forcing her to bend over the stool and that he did this to keep her still.

Another child claimed that if she did not bend over correctly that Olson would hit her on the back or legs. She stated that they could receive up to 50 spankings at one time. She claimed that some of the sticks had names like Old Bamboo, Sammy Kablame, White Lightning, Egg Beater and Sold Truth. She also stated that she has had bruises on her buttocks and knuckles. The bruises would be purple and blue.

The girl told investigators she didn’t think Olson meant to hurt the kids all the time. She stated that he just doesn’t act very well.

Many of the children also told deputies about deep bruising.

During Monday’s hearing, Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Hazard asked for Olson to remain in jail. He said the suspect poses a substantial risk to the alleged victims and the public at large.

Defense attorney Wayne Caldwell asked for his client to be granted bail, explaining that prosecutors exaggerated some of the evidence. He noted that Olson had no criminal history and has fully cooperated with investigators.

Judge Brandon Maynard said he had reviewed the evidence and would allow bail to be set at $5,000. He ordered Olson to have no contact with the alleged victims, remain in the state and be supervised by Cache County Probation while the criminal case proceeds.

Olson didn’t speak during Monday’s hear. He was ordered to appear again in court April 12, and could face up to life in prison if convicted.

