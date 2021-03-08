Online photography auction for organization that assists low-income families and children of abuse

Courtesy littlelambsofutah.org

LOGAN — Coming up during the first few days of April (April 1 – 3) is an online auction showcasing the work of noteworthy Cache Valley photographer Shauna Hart. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Hart talked about her work that hangs in the Cache Valley Events Center at the county fairgrounds.

“There is one of my favorite shots when I started shooting in the valley, is of a hay field with a large bale of hay, and it’s called ‘Hey hay Cache Valley.’ And they really love that and they asked if they could canvass it and put it in there in perpetuity, so I was very excited about that,” said Hart.

The auction includes 12 framed photographs by Hart. Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to the Little Lambs Foundation for Kids, an organization that means a lot to Hart.

“They are a 501-c-3 non-profit, they provide diapers and baby supplies to families in need. They have comfort kits for children who are placed in foster care, emergency shelters, but also (victims) of domestic abuse and violence. It’s kind of near and dear to my heart, we have in our family several single mothers. I actually was a single mother for about 18 months.”

Any questions about the auction can be directed to littlelambsauction421@gmail.com. Also more information can be found at www.littlelambsofutah.org.

AUDIO: Photographer Shauna Hart talks to Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People on 3/8/2021