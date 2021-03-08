Roger M. Kelly

February 9, 1936 – March 7, 2021 (age 85)

Roger M. Keely, 85, passed away at home on March 7, 2021, following health struggles related to age.

Born in Oswego, New York to Richard Kelly and Marguerite (Powers) Kelly. Roger was a member of St Henry’s Catholic Church and served in many capacities. He volunteered at the Box Elder Food Pantry. He loved the outdoors and loved tinkering in the yard. He was an avid collector and loved to collect coins, stamps and space memorabilia from his time at North American Rockwell in California.

Roger grew up in Oswego and graduated from Oswego High School in 1954. He was honorably discharged from the National Guard of New York on November 7, 1955. He served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged on May 14, 1962. On February 4, 1974 he received an Associate in Arts degree from Santa Ana College. He then went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with a concentration in Management, from University of California, Fullerton, on January 4, 1977. He then worked for Thiokol from 1977 – 1999.

During his time with the United States Air Force, he was stationed in Jacksonville, Arkansas. There he met and married his wife of 62 years, Joyce (Hammons) Kelly. They had two children while there, then moved to California, where they had one more child. After graduating from college, he accepted a position at Thiokol in 1977. He retired in 1999. He enjoyed his retirement and traveled frequently to El Salvador.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and one sister. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Evelyn Kelly (Hammons), his younger sister, Kathleen Turner (Tom), his son, Timothy M. Kelly, his daughters, Tracy L. Kelly, and DeeDee (Kelly) Colvin. He has four grandchildren, Autumn Bree Johnston, Chase R. and Sadee (Yarber) Hoaglin, Ian K. Hoaglin, Shawn M. Colvin and three great-grandchilren, Arabella Johnston, Mordakai Johnston and Sebastian Hoaglin. He has many nieces and nephews on the East and West coast who love and miss him.

In lieu of flowers, Roger would love for you to donate to your favorite charity.

A viewing will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah from 6:00 – 8:00pm.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at St Henry’s Catholic Church, 380 South 200 East, Brigham City, Utah at 10:00am.

