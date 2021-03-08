Ruby Carol Pearson Riggs

December 17, 1930 – March 4, 2021 (age 90)

Our beloved Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and neighbor, passed away peacefully at the home of her son, surrounded by family on March 10, 2021.

Ruby was born December 17, 1930 at her grandmother McCulloch’s home in Logan to Lars and Gladys Pearson. She grew up in Cornish, Utah with 3 brothers and 4 sisters. She graduated from North Cache High School.

Ruby married William “Bill” Riggs and had 3 children. Later Bill, Ruby and their 3 children were sealed for all time and eternity in the Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They lived in River Heights for the first 32 years of marriage, and in 1986 the couple moved to Wellsville, where they lived the remainder of their days.

Ruby retired from Schreiber Foods in 1985. She had a beautiful garden, and a yard of beautiful flowers. She had ducks, chickens, and always had a dog. Ruby loved Holiday Traditions. She was the best cook, and canning the fruits and vegetables she grew was a must. She loved to sew, quilt, and crochet, and loved sharing her hand work.

Ruby and her family made many memories hunting, fishing, and camping. Some of her fondest memories are of camping trips to Yellowstone, fishing up Little Beaver, hunting up High Creek, and deep sea fishing in Washington.

She is preceded in death by her husband Bill; youngest son Steven; her parents Lars and Gladys Pearson; five of her siblings, Dean, Leone, Betty, Joan, and Clair.

She is survived by her son Dennis (Beth) Riggs, daughter Carol (Steve) Hawkes; her 10 grandchildren, Jenny (Matt) Bott, Josh (Nicole) Riggs, Emi (Scott) Hellwege, Trisha (Josh) Jones, Stacey (Andy) Hansen, Nicole (Carson) Felkel, Paul (Kaylee) Riggs, Ally (Dain) Evans, Shayna (Brady) Larson; 21 great-grandchildren (one on the way); one great-great grandchild; two siblings, Reed (Sandra) Pearson, and Lorene Pitkin; and her furry companions Sammy and Kitty.

We as a family would like to thank Bishop Hadfield for his kindness toward mom, neighbors Jim and Rose Branch for being such great friends, and to the IHC hospice team, especially Irene, who mom loved.

uneral services will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah. There will be a viewing from 10:30 – 11:30am.

Interment will be in the Wellsville Cemetery, 400 North 200 East, Wellsville, Utah.