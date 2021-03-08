Ruth Hulme Wallentine returned home to her Heavenly Father on March 7, 2021, surrounded by family.

She was born April 1, 1938 to Amos Briscoe Hulme and Della Roberts in Paris, Idaho, the first in a set of twin girls. Rhea was born ten minutes later and Ruth often claimed that it was the last ten minutes of peace and quiet she ever had. Five older siblings welcomed these little bundles of double trouble.

Growing up, Ruth spent her summers on the east side of Bear Lake in South Eden where her mother was a cook for the many farmers and ranch hands. This fostered Ruth’s incredible culinary skills that became one of her hallmarks. As famous as she was for her cooking, she was even more well-known for the love that accompanied it. Family, friends, and neighbors frequently received chicken noodle soup and fresh homemade bread in times of illness and sorrow, or just for a pick-me-up. No one ever left her home hungry, and Grandma’s goose-shaped cookie jar could always be counted on to be well stocked. Her love of cooking translated to a successful and fulfilling career at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital’s Dietary Department, where she later retired as the supervisor.

Ruth married her sweetheart, Loraine Junior Wallentine, in the Logan Temple on April 1, 1955. Their marriage was blessed with nine children. Ruth and Junior made their home in Lanark, Idaho, with two hundred acres of farmland, dozens of dairy cows, and 2,000 laying hens. An incredible wife and mother, she is remembered as being selfless, hard-working, compassionate, musical, joyful, and loving.

Ruth was a lifelong faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She and Junior served a mission to the Palmyra New York Temple April – October 2012, as well as working and serving in the Logan and St. George Temples for several years. She loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, and never missed an opportunity to share her testimony of the gospel. Her life was characterized by pure, unconditional, Christlike love. After receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis, she faithfully endured to the end with grace and dignity.

Ruth is preceded in death by a son, Brent Amos Wallentine, and siblings Norma, Gerald, George, Glen, and Rhea.

She is survived by her husband, Loraine Junior Wallentine; a sister, Ann Lane; eight children, Mark (Freda) Wallentine, Bruce (Shelly) Wallentine, Ray (Laurie) Wallentine, Laura (Danny) Bills, Glen (Linda) Wallentine, Daren (Tricia) Wallentine, Amy (Travis) Peterson, and Mandy (Tracy) Park; forty-seven grandchildren; and sixty-nine great-grandchildren, with five on the way.

Viewings will be held at Schwab-Matthews Mortuary, 702 Clay Street, Montpelier, Idaho on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 6:30 – 8:00 pm and at Liberty LDS Church, 29 Church Road, Montpelier, Idaho on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:45am, prior to funeral services at 11:00am.

Interment will be in the Liberty Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.