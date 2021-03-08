Smithfield woman pleads guilty to stealing $128,000 from family members

LOGAN — A 40-year-old Smithfield woman has confessed to stealing thousands of dollars from her family for her own use. Melissa A. Niederhauser accepted a plea deal that could keep her from any jail sentence if she returns the money.

Niederhauser participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference. She waived her right to a fair trial and pleaded guilty to theft and unlawful dealing with property by a fiduciary, both second-degree felonies.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Jacob Gordon told the court, Niederhauser had been put in charge of her parents finances while they were overseas. In January 2016, she withdrew more than $128,000 from their accounts and used the money for personal expenses.

Defense attorney Erin Byington explained that as part of Niederhauser’s guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop 22 remaining charges against her. They also agreed that the defendant would have $20,000 in restitution at the time of sentencing. When she pays back the full amount, prosecutors will reduce the two charges to misdemeanors.

Niederhauser spoke only briefly during the hearing. She told the court, she was accepting the guilty plea and waiving her rights.

Judge Brandon Maynard accepted the plea deal. He ordered Niederhauser to appear again in court April 19 for sentencing.

