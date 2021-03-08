June 25, 1940 ~ March 7, 2021 (age 80)

Tamara Sharron Jones, 80, of North Ogden, Utah passed away early Sunday morning, March 7, 2021 at McKay-Dee Hospital from complications due to heart surgery. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Tamara was born June 25, 1940 in Logan, Utah to Odell Manfred Smith and Audrey Helen Smith. She was raised and schooled in Cache Valley.

She graduated from North Cache high school in 1958 and from Ogden Cosmetology school in Ogden, Utah. She passed the state exam in 1960.

Tamara met her sweetheart of 61 years, Ralph A. Jones in Ogden, Utah and they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 5, 1959. They raised their family together primarily in North Ogden, Utah.

Tamara worked for many years as a teller for First Security Bank, retiring in 1994. She was also a cosmetologist for more than 61 years cutting friends and family hair during this time. Tamara was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many leadership positions in the Primary and Relief Society. She taught in both Primary and Sunday school. She was an example of and believer in, our Savior Jesus Christ.

Tamara (we all called her Jonsie) loved to support and spend time with her family. She supported every event she could possibly attend. She had many gatherings at her home with family favorites being Easter and Christmas mornings (she made holidays magical).

She also enjoyed crocheting and sewing, making thousands of gifts for others. Jonsie will be remembered for her hugs (her hugs were amazing – you knew you were loved!), for her support of family and friends, for her service to others, for commenting on every Facebook post with positive responses and love. You knew for a fact that Jonsie loved you no matter what. Jonsie never said an unkind word about anyone. She was everyone’s personal cheerleader. She was everyone’s best friend. She made it all better! She will be missed more than words can be written more than words can be spoken!

Tamara is survived by her husband, Ralph A. Jones, North Ogden; children, Margo (Doug) Maw, Pleasant View, Utah; Annette (David) Burnett, North Ogden, Utah; Michael (Kathy) Jones, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Angela “Angie” (Larry) Johnson, Syracuse, Utah; 22 grandchildren, and 47 great-grandchildren, with four on the way. She is also survived by her siblings, Clifford Smith, Paul (Betty) Smith, Jerry Smith (Deann) and Cheryl (David) Evans.

Tamara was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Jimmy Jones, great-grandson, Kyrie Halford, and by her siblings, Odell Manfred Smith and Audrey Arlene Smith.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11:00am at Lindquist’s North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 North Washington Blvd., North Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and on Thursday from 9:30 – 10:30am at the mortuary.

Interment, Ogden City Cemetery, Ogden, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist Mortuary.